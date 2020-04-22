Linda Marie H. Santana
0 entries

Linda Marie H. Santana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Marie H. Santana, 36 of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 19. 2020 Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Santana as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News