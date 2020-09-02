You have permission to edit this article.
Linda Lou Schwicker
Linda Lou Schwicker

August 29, 2020

Linda Lou Schwicker, 74, of Arroyo Grande passed away on August 29th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

