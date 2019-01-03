Try 1 month for 99¢

Leticia I. Paz, 51, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away January 1, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

