Leonicelle San Diego Abaigar, 47, resident of Rosenberg, TX passed away July 6, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Leonicelle San Diego Abaigar
