{{featured_button_text}}

Leonard Roy Smith, Jr., 87, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away July 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Leonard Roy Smith, Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries