Leona Frances Wahl
Leona Frances Wahl

October 3, 2020

Leona Frances Wahl, 66, of Arroyo Grande passed away on October 3rd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

