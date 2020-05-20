Laurencia S. Flores
0 entries

Laurencia S. Flores

May 14, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Laurencia S. Flores, 91, of Santa Maria, CA passed away May 14, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Laurencia Flores as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News