Lafrenchy Fernard Baxter, 60, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away February 4 , 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

