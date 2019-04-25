{{featured_button_text}}

Kirk T. Fitzmorris, 74, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away April 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kirk T. Fitzmorris
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries