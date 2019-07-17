{{featured_button_text}}

Kermit Duane Ward, 88, of San Luis Obispo, passed away July 8, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

the life of: Kermit Duane Ward
