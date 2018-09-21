Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Kay L. Wollman, 79, resident of Morro Bay, passed away September 15, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

Celebrate
the life of: Kay L. Wollman
