Kathleen D. Rabska Walker, 97, of Arroyo Grande, passed away July 3, 2018. Arrangements are under he direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Celebrate
the life of: Kathleen D. Rabska Walker
