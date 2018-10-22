Try 1 month for 99¢

Karyn Lee Fernimen, 57, of Grover Beach, passed away September 27, 2018. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo ?Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Karyn Lee Fernimen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries