Karen Darline Bandurraga, 60, of Arroyo Grande, passed away June 27, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Pride Celebration draws hundreds to Santa Maria from wide area
-
Santa Maria couple arrested on child endangerment, drug offenses
-
Santa Maria Krispy Kreme construction to finish by September
-
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
-
Santa Maria to celebrate July 4 with 'Red, White and Boom!' show
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Health
- Updated
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.