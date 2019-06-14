{{featured_button_text}}

Jurieon "Jerry" DeBoer, 88, of Grover Beach, passed away June 11, 2019. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jurieon "Jerry" DeBoer
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries