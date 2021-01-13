You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith Kay Densch
0 entries

Judith Kay Densch

January 7, 2021

  • 0

Judith Kay Densch, 72, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away January 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Densch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News