You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juanita Canales Noriega
0 entries

Juanita Canales Noriega

November 6, 2020

  • 0

Juanita Canales Noriega, 70, of Guadalupe, passed away November 6, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Noriega as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News