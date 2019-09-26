{{featured_button_text}}

Juana "Juanita" Imelda Cavazos, 59, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away September 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

