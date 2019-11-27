{{featured_button_text}}

Joyce L. Bower, 67, of Taft (formerly of south San Luis Obispo County) passed away November 17, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Bower as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load entries