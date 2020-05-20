Joseph Lee Thomas
Joseph Lee Thomas

May 14, 2020

Joseph Lee Thomas, 91, resident of Gordo, AL, passed away May 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens.

