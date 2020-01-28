You have free articles remaining.
Joseph "Jack" Mongillo, 81, of Grover Beach, passed away January 27, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
Service information
Feb 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Red Dirt Coffee Shop
1452 E. Grand Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
