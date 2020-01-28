Joseph "Jack" Mongillo
0 entries

Joseph "Jack" Mongillo

January 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph "Jack" Mongillo, 81, of Grover Beach, passed away January 27, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Mongillo, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 8, 2020
4:00PM
Red Dirt Coffee Shop
1452 E. Grand Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joseph's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News