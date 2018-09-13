Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Josefina Pineda Rangel, 37, resident of Santa Maria, passed away August 31, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

Celebrate
the life of: Josefina Pineda Rangel
