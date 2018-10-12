Try 1 month for 99¢

Jose Guadalupe Herrera, 84, of Lompoc, passed away October 9, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Santa Maria.

Celebrate
Jose Guadalupe Herrera
