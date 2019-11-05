{{featured_button_text}}

Jose Contreras Herrera, 87, of Santa Maria, CA passed away November 3, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

Service information

Nov 8
Rosary & Vigil Service
Friday, November 8, 2019
5:00PM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Nov 9
Funeral Mass
Saturday, November 9, 2019
10:00AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
414 E. Church Street
Santa Maria, CA 93454
Nov 9
Graveside Service
Saturday, November 9, 2019
11:00AM
Santa Maria District Cemetery
1501 S. College Drive
Santa Maria, CA 93454
