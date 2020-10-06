You have permission to edit this article.
Jonathan Barrueta
Jonathan Barrueta

October 4, 2020

Jonathan Barrueta , 15, of Santa Maria passed away October 4, 2020. Funeral arrangments are in the care of Moreno Mortuary, www.morenomortuary.com

