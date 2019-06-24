{{featured_button_text}}

John N. Coelho, 93, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 22, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

