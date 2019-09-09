{{featured_button_text}}

John "Jack" Hughes, Jr., 77, of Santa Maria, passed away September 7, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

