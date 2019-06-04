John G. Brown, 72, of Santa Maria, passed away June 3, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
5 sex offenders arrested in Santa Maria enforcement operation
-
Sebastian Steven Zamudio
-
Family affair: Lompoc High's Logan Blanco to graduate alongside her retiring father, mentor
-
Righetti grad Stevie Wisz's courageous battle against heart disease documented by ESPN
-
Sanchez blocks last-second field goal try, preserving win for Northern SB County All-Stars
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.