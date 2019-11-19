{{featured_button_text}}

John A. McKinstry, 84, of Pismo Beach, passed away November 12, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

Service information

Nov 22
Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:00AM
SLO Buddhist Temple (Ontario, San Luis Obispo, Longbranch Ave)
6996 Ontario Rd
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA 93405
