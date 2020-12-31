You have permission to edit this article.
Jesus F. Garcia, Jr.
Jesus F. Garcia, Jr.

December 22, 2020

JESUS F. GARCIA JR., 19, of Guadalupe, CA passed Away December 22, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

