Jesus De La Garza IV, 27, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away March 13, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Jesus De La Garza IV
