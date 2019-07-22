{{featured_button_text}}

Jesus Angel Manriquez, Jr., 42, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away July 18, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

