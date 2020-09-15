You have permission to edit this article.
Jesus A. Nuno
Jesus A. Nuno

September 7, 2020

Jesus A. Nuno , 69, of Santa Maria

Passed away 09/7/2020

Funeral arrangments are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

