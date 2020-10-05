You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica A. Simmons
0 entries

Jessica A. Simmons

October 1, 2020

  • 0

Jessica A. Simmons, 41, of Santa Maria, passed away October 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jessica Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News