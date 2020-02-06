Jerrald Dostal
Jerrald Dostal

February 4, 2020

Jerrald Dostal, 88, of Grover Beach, passed away February 4, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Service information

Feb 9
Viewing
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach, CA 93433
Feb 10
Interment following funeral service
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
Arroyo Grande Cemetery
895 El Camino Real
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
