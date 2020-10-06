You have permission to edit this article.
Jay Guy Riddle
Jay Guy Riddle

October 3, 20202

Jay Guy Riddle, 85, of Pismo Beach passed away on October 3rd 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral of Grover Beach.

