Javier Perez Gonzalez, 85, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away September 27, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Javier Perez Gonzalez
