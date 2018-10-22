Try 1 month for 99¢

Janice L. Amby, 77, of Buellton, passed away October 16, 2018. Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Janice L. Amby
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries