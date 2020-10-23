You have permission to edit this article.
Jamie Felton Campbell
Jamie Felton Campbell

October 11, 2020

Jamie Felton Campbell, 60, of Santa Maria passed away on October 11th 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.Text

