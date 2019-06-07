James R. "Jim" Zarling, 69, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away June 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
