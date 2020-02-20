You have free articles remaining.
James P. "Jim" Dotson, 84, of Arroyo Grande, passed away February 18, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.
To send flowers to the family of James Dotson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Guaranteed delivery before James's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.