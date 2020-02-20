James P. "Jim" Dotson
James P. "Jim" Dotson

February 18, 2020

  • 0
James P. "Jim" Dotson, 84, of Arroyo Grande, passed away February 18, 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grover Beach.

Service information

Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
