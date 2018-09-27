Subscribe for 33¢ / day

James C. Taylor, 95, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away September 26, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

James C. Taylor
