Jake "J.J.J." Jacobsen, AGE 35, Passed away July 22, 2021. Resident of Santa Maria, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

