Jacqueline Jackson
Jacqueline Jackson

December 11, 2020

Jacqueline Jackson, 91, of Arroyo Grande, passed away Dec. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

