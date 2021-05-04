Jacqualine "Jackie" Wilhite, age 92. Passed away April 29, 2021. Resident of Madera, Ca. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Wilhite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

