You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacinto Garcia
0 entries

Jacinto Garcia

November 21, 2020

  • 0

Jacinto Garcia, 59, of Santa Maria, CA passed aay November 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary WWW.Morenomortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jacinto Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News