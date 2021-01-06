You have permission to edit this article.
J. Guadalupe Figueroa Miranda
0 entries

J. Guadalupe Figueroa Miranda

January 5, 2021

  • 0

J. Guadalupe Figueroa Miranda, 56, of Santa Maria, CApassed away January 5, 2021. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomortuary.com

