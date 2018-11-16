Try 1 month for 99¢

Ivan Lewis Hudson, 94, resident of Los Osos, CA passed away November 14, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Ivan Lewis Hudson
