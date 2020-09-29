You have permission to edit this article.
Iris Owens
Iris Owens

September 25, 2020

Iris Owens, 85, of Los Alamos, passed away September 25, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

