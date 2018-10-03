Irene M. Vea, 86, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 2, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens. www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

